3DCoin (3DC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.20 Million

3DCoin (CURRENCY:3DC) traded up 148.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One 3DCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0172 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B. 3DCoin has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $1,130.00 worth of 3DCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 3DCoin has traded down 15.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000353 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About 3DCoin

3DC is a coin. 3DCoin’s total supply is 76,097,234 coins and its circulating supply is 69,807,540 coins. 3DCoin’s official website is www.3dcoin.io. The Reddit community for 3DCoin is /r/3dcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 3DCoin’s official Twitter account is @

. 3DCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Districts_io.

3DCoin Coin Trading

3DCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 3DCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 3DCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 3DCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

