3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMM. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of 3M by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 63,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 257.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after acquiring an additional 24,106 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of 3M by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 21,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of 3M by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 666,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $117,559,000 after acquiring an additional 54,824 shares during the period. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.08.

In related news, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total value of $233,669.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,135,654.11. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $175.63. 4,349,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,715,129. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.20 and a 200 day moving average of $168.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $150.58 and a 52-week high of $219.75. The company has a market cap of $102.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. 3M had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

