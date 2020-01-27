$4.98 Million in Sales Expected for Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) to announce $4.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Strongbridge Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.78 million to $5.61 million. Strongbridge Biopharma reported sales of $4.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will report full year sales of $21.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.98 million to $21.79 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $28.77 million, with estimates ranging from $25.94 million to $34.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Strongbridge Biopharma.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 211.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBBP shares. ValuEngine raised Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $236,000. 50.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBBP opened at $3.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.76. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $5.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average of $2.29.

About Strongbridge Biopharma

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency.

