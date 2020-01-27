41,779 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Purchased by Tfo Tdc LLC

Tfo Tdc LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 41,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,876,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Tfo Tdc LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $95.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.97. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $79.59 and a 1-year high of $96.15.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

