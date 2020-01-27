$421.19 Million in Sales Expected for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) will post $421.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $419.10 million and the highest is $423.46 million. SEI Investments reported sales of $405.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full year sales of $1.65 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SEI Investments.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $63.71 on Monday. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $46.60 and a 1 year high of $67.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.59. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.29%.

In other SEI Investments news, Director William Doran sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.28, for a total value of $331,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 674,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,733,366.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $584,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,962,243. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,050 shares of company stock valued at $12,057,138 in the last ninety days. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 433 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 2,764.7% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 487 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 565 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 375.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 409.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

