$432.20 Million in Sales Expected for Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) will report sales of $432.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $452.17 million and the lowest is $402.42 million. Venator Materials posted sales of $484.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full-year sales of $2.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Venator Materials.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $526.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.49 million. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 6.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $6.00 price target on shares of Venator Materials in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Venator Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Venator Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.68.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 1,172.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 13,713 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Venator Materials during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the second quarter worth about $158,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Venator Materials by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Venator Materials by 178.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 26,456 shares during the last quarter. 40.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VNTR opened at $3.09 on Monday. Venator Materials has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $7.24. The stock has a market cap of $351.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

