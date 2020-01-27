460,030 Shares in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Acquired by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 460,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,186,000. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up 10.7% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Capital Insight Partners LLC owned 0.63% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 17,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

NASDAQ ISTB traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $50.66. 7,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,881. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.27 and a 1-year high of $50.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.41.

