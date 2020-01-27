4NEW Market Cap Hits $8,888.00 (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One 4NEW token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, LATOKEN, IDEX and Exrates. During the last week, 4NEW has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. 4NEW has a total market capitalization of $8,888.00 and approximately $1,797.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.03 or 0.03370407 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011210 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00197769 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00029258 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00124583 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About 4NEW

4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 4NEW

4NEW can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Cobinhood, Hotbit, Exrates, BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4NEW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 4NEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

