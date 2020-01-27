54,623 Shares in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Acquired by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 54,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. FMR LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 32,680 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after acquiring an additional 55,145 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,307,000 after acquiring an additional 113,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $228,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Philip Mchugh sold 36,382 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $1,111,833.92. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FITB. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

FITB traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.50. 4,585,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,851,455. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.58. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.17 and a fifty-two week high of $31.64. The stock has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

