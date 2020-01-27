$68.36 Million in Sales Expected for Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) will report $68.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Instructure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $68.31 million to $68.41 million. Instructure reported sales of $56.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Instructure will report full-year sales of $257.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $257.58 million to $257.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $302.69 million, with estimates ranging from $296.69 million to $305.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Instructure.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.08 million. Instructure had a negative net margin of 26.64% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

INST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Barrington Research cut Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine cut Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Instructure from $55.00 to $47.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, First Analysis cut Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.38.

Shares of INST opened at $47.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.25 and its 200-day moving average is $44.44. Instructure has a fifty-two week low of $37.06 and a fifty-two week high of $54.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.73 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

In related news, CMO Marta Debellis sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $31,429.38. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,526 shares in the company, valued at $81,152.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua L. Coates sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $55,852.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 167,089 shares of company stock worth $8,171,766. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INST. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Instructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Instructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Instructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Instructure by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Instructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Instructure Company Profile

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ-12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

