87,231 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Purchased by First American Bank

First American Bank purchased a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 87,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,512,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 9,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,459,000. Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $498,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 3.4% in the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 35,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 1.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 55,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,300 shares of company stock worth $10,904,079 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.87.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $111.85 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $110.42 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.10 and its 200-day moving average is $119.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

