8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Summit Insights upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.27.

NYSE:EGHT traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.49. 1,399,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,178. 8X8 has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $26.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.74 and a 200 day moving average of $21.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 0.67.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 32.60% and a negative return on equity of 40.84%. The firm had revenue of $109.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 8X8 will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vikram Verma purchased 5,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.95 per share, for a total transaction of $98,733.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dejan Deklich sold 3,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $74,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,143 shares in the company, valued at $262,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

