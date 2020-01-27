92,575 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Acquired by Tfo Tdc LLC

Tfo Tdc LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 92,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,517,000. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 15.2% of Tfo Tdc LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Tfo Tdc LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. McCutchen Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 19,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $182.37 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $145.69 and a twelve month high of $184.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.29.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

