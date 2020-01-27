Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.01 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) will report $8.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.09 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.93 billion. Abbott Laboratories reported sales of $7.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full-year sales of $34.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $33.98 billion to $34.25 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $36.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.33 billion to $36.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.57.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,525,967 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,640,833,000 after buying an additional 2,199,601 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,907,341 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $577,937,000 after purchasing an additional 90,060 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,650,297 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $556,430,000 after purchasing an additional 90,358 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,977,787 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $332,821,000 after purchasing an additional 821,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,276,732 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $274,164,000 after purchasing an additional 81,438 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $90.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.45 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $68.80 and a 1-year high of $92.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

