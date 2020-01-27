Aberforth Split Level Income Trust PLC (LON:ASIT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.51

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust PLC (LON:ASIT) declared a dividend on Monday, January 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.51 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON ASIT traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 88 ($1.16). 150,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,660. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 89.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 80.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.11, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.43. Aberforth Split Level Income Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 94.35 ($1.24).

In related news, insider Graeme Bissett bought 10,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.09) per share, for a total transaction of £8,900.92 ($11,708.66).

About Aberforth Split Level Income Trust

In November 2003, Shareholders of Aberforth Split Level Trust plc (Trust) approved the voluntary liquidation of the Trust. Aberforth Split Level Trust plc operates as an investment trust company. It invests in a diversified portfolio of small UK quoted companies. The Trust's portfolio comprises investments in resources basic industries, general industrials, consumer goods, services, utilities, information technology, and financial sectors.

