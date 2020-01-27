Absolute Trading 4.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ABS)

Absolute (CURRENCY:ABS) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Absolute has a market cap of $23,855.00 and $2,351.00 worth of Absolute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Absolute has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Absolute coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Graviex.

About Absolute

Absolute is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2018. Absolute’s total supply is 13,454,448 coins and its circulating supply is 12,921,832 coins. Absolute’s official Twitter account is @Absolute_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Absolute is /r/absolutecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Absolute is www.absolutecoin.net. Absolute’s official message board is forum.absolutecoin.net.

Buying and Selling Absolute

Absolute can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Absolute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Absolute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Absolute using one of the exchanges listed above.

