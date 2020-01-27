Abyss Token (ABYSS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $499,409.00

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 27th. One Abyss Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, ZBG and Ethfinex. During the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. Abyss Token has a total market capitalization of $1.93 million and approximately $499,409.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00035593 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $500.32 or 0.05554382 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00026408 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00128037 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00018015 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002640 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00033584 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Abyss Token Profile

Abyss Token (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a token. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,091,117 tokens. Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss.

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

Abyss Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Hotbit, CoinPlace, BitForex, CoinBene, YoBit, Ethfinex, CoinExchange, IDEX, DDEX, Kyber Network, Indodax, Sistemkoin, Bilaxy and ZBG. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

