AC3 Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges (AC3)

AC3 (CURRENCY:AC3) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. In the last seven days, AC3 has traded up 50.8% against the U.S. dollar. One AC3 coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, Bibox and BTC-Alpha. AC3 has a total market cap of $245,504.00 and approximately $18.00 worth of AC3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AC3 Coin Profile

AC3 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2017. AC3’s total supply is 550,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 491,008,312 coins. AC3’s official Twitter account is @ac3_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. AC3’s official website is ac3.io. The Reddit community for AC3 is /r/ac3_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for AC3 is medium.com/@AC3network.

Buying and Selling AC3

AC3 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AC3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AC3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AC3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

