Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) Short Interest Up 38.0% in January

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,850,000 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the December 31st total of 2,790,000 shares. Approximately 10.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 391,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.8 days.

ACIA stock opened at $68.78 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Acacia Communications has a 1-year low of $41.35 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.70.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Acacia Communications had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $119.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.15 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Acacia Communications will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACIA. ValuEngine downgraded Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Acacia Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.09.

In other news, VP Francis J. Murphy sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $25,187.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 810 shares of company stock worth $54,483. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Acacia Communications in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Acacia Communications in the second quarter worth $31,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Acacia Communications by 534.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Acacia Communications by 76.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in Acacia Communications in the third quarter worth $340,000. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acacia Communications Company Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

