Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,462 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $19,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,586,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,113,978,000 after purchasing an additional 318,660 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,698,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,536,000 after acquiring an additional 395,849 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Accenture by 9.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,724,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $716,463,000 after buying an additional 323,753 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Accenture by 5.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,159,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $415,381,000 after buying an additional 116,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Accenture by 39.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,428,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $274,705,000 after buying an additional 402,106 shares during the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of ACN stock traded down $1.15 on Monday, hitting $207.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $150.20 and a fifty-two week high of $213.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.82.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $739,032.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.31, for a total transaction of $300,359.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,792 shares in the company, valued at $5,607,833.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,685 shares of company stock worth $3,072,219 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.