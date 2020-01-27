Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by MU Investments Co. Ltd.

MU Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,650 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises approximately 4.3% of MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,586,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,113,978,000 after acquiring an additional 318,660 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 6.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,698,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,288,536,000 after buying an additional 395,849 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Accenture by 9.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,724,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $716,463,000 after buying an additional 323,753 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 5.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,159,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $415,381,000 after buying an additional 116,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Accenture by 39.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,428,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $274,705,000 after buying an additional 402,106 shares during the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of ACN stock opened at $208.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.02 and a 200-day moving average of $196.44. The company has a market cap of $132.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Accenture Plc has a one year low of $150.20 and a one year high of $213.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACN. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.82.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $739,032.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.20, for a total transaction of $149,996.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,219. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.