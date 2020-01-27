ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the December 31st total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, Director David L. Sites sold 1,000 shares of ACNB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,014.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ACNB by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACNB during the 4th quarter worth $378,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of ACNB by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of ACNB by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ACNB during the 4th quarter worth $559,000. 25.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACNB has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ACNB from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ACNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

NASDAQ:ACNB opened at $33.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.53. The company has a market cap of $239.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ACNB has a 52 week low of $32.29 and a 52 week high of $41.00.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.99 million during the quarter. ACNB had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 13.73%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%.

About ACNB

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

