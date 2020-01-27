Actinium (ACM) Hits Market Cap of $475,746.00

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded up 11.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Over the last seven days, Actinium has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. One Actinium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0270 or 0.00000300 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Actinium has a market cap of $475,746.00 and $5,253.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00054139 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Actinium

Actinium (CRYPTO:ACM) is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 17,625,600 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Actinium Coin Trading

Actinium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

