Actinver Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 2,629 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Actinver Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 5.3% of Actinver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Actinver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,237,000 after acquiring an additional 13,961 shares in the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 50,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,020,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 217,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,996,000 after buying an additional 12,218 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $4.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $326.01. The stock had a trading volume of 290,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,485,209. The business’s 50 day moving average is $324.38 and its 200 day moving average is $306.78. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $263.35 and a fifty-two week high of $334.44.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.