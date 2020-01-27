Actinver Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Actinver Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,376 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Actinver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Actinver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 67.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,076,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $440,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,995 shares during the period. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,108,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $59,958,000. Man Group plc raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 385,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestate Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,102,000.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

TLT stock traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $144.01. 402,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,009,669. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.26. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $118.64 and a 1-year high of $148.90.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

