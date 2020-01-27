Actinver Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Actinver Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 70.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 2.2% of Actinver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Actinver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 796.0% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 5,838,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,102,316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186,643 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 21,469.7% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,232 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 114,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,415,000 after purchasing an additional 723,775 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at $98,936,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth $57,954,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.33% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded down $3.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $218.79. 2,077,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,875,104. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $214.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.10. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $160.99 and a fifty-two week high of $225.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4577 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

