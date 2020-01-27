Actinver Wealth Management Inc. Has $9.57 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Actinver Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,478 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for approximately 10.6% of Actinver Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Actinver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $9,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 25,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 29,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 31,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

BATS USMV traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 884,284 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.19. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

