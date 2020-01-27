Actinver Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 3,169 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Actinver Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 57.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.2% of Actinver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Actinver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of VIG traded up $0.91 on Monday, reaching $126.97. 31,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,378,725. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.49. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $101.57 and a 52-week high of $129.32.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.