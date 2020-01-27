Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) Short Interest Up 28.6% in January

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the December 31st total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 641,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 10.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 144.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,396 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 13,247 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $188,000. Institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADMS opened at $5.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.15. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $12.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.07 and a 200 day moving average of $5.44.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.09). Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 205.30% and a negative net margin of 215.09%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 million. Analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ADMS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

