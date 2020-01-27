AdEx (ADX) Price Reaches $0.0922 on Major Exchanges

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. AdEx has a total market capitalization of $7.82 million and approximately $137,178.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AdEx has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar. One AdEx token can now be bought for about $0.0922 or 0.00001024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, HitBTC, Bittrex and Liqui.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AdEx Profile

AdEx’s genesis date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,781,826 tokens. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network.

Buying and Selling AdEx

AdEx can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, IDEX, Gatecoin, Kyber Network, Huobi, Bittrex, Upbit, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

