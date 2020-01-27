Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Admiral Group (LON:ADM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Investec cut Admiral Group to an “add” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector performer” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,542 ($33.44) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,128 ($27.99).

Get Admiral Group alerts:

Shares of LON ADM opened at GBX 2,273 ($29.90) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,267.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,154.94. Admiral Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,989 ($26.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,340 ($30.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion and a PE ratio of 16.46.

In other Admiral Group news, insider Andy Crossley acquired 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,109 ($27.74) per share, with a total value of £19,887.87 ($26,161.37).

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.