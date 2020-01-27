Advanced Micro Devices’ (AMD) Buy Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $65.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AMD. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $39.00 to $51.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Mizuho upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $50.35 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $52.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $56.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.01, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 3.11.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 128,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $4,199,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 475,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,556,675.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $3,855,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 902,100 shares in the company, valued at $46,376,961. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 499,896 shares of company stock valued at $19,582,593. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,940,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981,656 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,986,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $115,579,000 after acquiring an additional 309,242 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,709,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,388,085 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $69,231,000 after acquiring an additional 135,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,165,140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $62,767,000 after buying an additional 582,977 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

