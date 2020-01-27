Advanced Technology Coin Price Up 7.9% This Week (ARC)

Advanced Technology Coin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. In the last week, Advanced Technology Coin has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. One Advanced Technology Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin. Advanced Technology Coin has a total market capitalization of $55,018.00 and approximately $459.00 worth of Advanced Technology Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009741 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin Profile

Advanced Technology Coin (CRYPTO:ARC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 24th, 2014. Advanced Technology Coin’s total supply is 28,278,251 coins. Advanced Technology Coin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main. The official website for Advanced Technology Coin is arcticcoin.org.

Advanced Technology Coin Coin Trading

Advanced Technology Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Technology Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Advanced Technology Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Advanced Technology Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

