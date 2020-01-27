aelf Hits 24-Hour Volume of $22.03 Million (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. aelf has a market capitalization of $33.52 million and $22.03 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can currently be bought for about $0.0616 or 0.00000684 BTC on exchanges including AirSwap, Bancor Network, CoinTiger and Kyber Network. During the last seven days, aelf has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $304.37 or 0.03343655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00195325 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00028898 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00123263 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf’s launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official website is aelf.io.

Buying and Selling aelf

aelf can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Huobi, Tokenomy, Bibox, DDEX, Gate.io, Hotbit, Kyber Network, OKEx, IDEX, BCEX, Bancor Network, CoinTiger, Allbit, Bithumb, GOPAX, Koinex, Ethfinex, AirSwap, BigONE, Binance and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

