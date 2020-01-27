Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) Shares Purchased by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) by 59.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.06% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AJRD. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 448,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,463,000 after buying an additional 211,329 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 42.8% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 984,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,724,000 after purchasing an additional 294,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the third quarter worth $876,000.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AJRD. ValuEngine raised Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Aerojet Rocketdyne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

NYSE AJRD traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.74. The company had a trading volume of 9,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,693. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.51.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $481.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.47 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 27.14%. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

