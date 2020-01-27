Aeternity Reaches Market Capitalization of $51.06 Million (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Aeternity has a total market cap of $51.06 million and approximately $7.66 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aeternity has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. One Aeternity token can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001896 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, BitMart, DragonEX and OTCBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aeternity alerts:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000438 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000051 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About Aeternity

Aeternity (AE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 345,205,597 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,384,654 tokens. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com.

Buying and Selling Aeternity

Aeternity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Mercatox, ZB.COM, OTCBTC, BitMart, HADAX, IDAX, Crex24, Tokenomy, FCoin, Gate.io, DragonEX, LATOKEN, Liqui, Kyber Network, Binance, CoinBene, HitBTC, Bithumb, Radar Relay, OOOBTC, BigONE, Zebpay and Koinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aeternity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeternity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.