Aion Price Hits $0.0742 on Top Exchanges (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Aion has a total market cap of $26.90 million and approximately $8.62 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aion token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0742 or 0.00000824 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Binance and Bancor Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.37 or 0.03343655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00195325 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00028898 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00123263 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion’s launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 362,749,958 tokens. The official website for Aion is aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aion

Aion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Kucoin, Ethfinex, DragonEX, Kyber Network, Liqui, Binance, Bilaxy, Koinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Bancor Network, BitForex, LATOKEN and RightBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

