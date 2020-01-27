Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Air Products & Chemicals accounts for approximately 1.5% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $5,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 35.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD traded down $9.41 on Monday, hitting $234.54. 863,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,084,496. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $233.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.55. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.00 and a 1 year high of $244.61.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.52%.

Several analysts have issued reports on APD shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $271.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products & Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.06.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

