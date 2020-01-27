AirSwap (AST) Price Hits $0.0188 on Exchanges

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One AirSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Gatecoin, Liqui and Radar Relay. During the last week, AirSwap has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. AirSwap has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and $3.16 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $301.89 or 0.03351435 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011041 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00196503 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00028951 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00123938 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AirSwap Token Profile

AirSwap’s launch date was September 26th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AirSwap

AirSwap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Gatecoin, Huobi, Binance, IDEX, AirSwap, Radar Relay, Kyber Network and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AirSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

