Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) is British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s 4th Largest Position

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 382,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 52,590 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for about 3.4% of British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $81,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TH Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Vertical Group started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nomura set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.70 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.42.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $8.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $205.31. The company had a trading volume of 21,792,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,684,443. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.25. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $147.95 and a fifty-two week high of $231.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.72 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.