Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,100 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the December 31st total of 89,800 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 71,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

In other Alimera Sciences news, CEO Richard S. Eiswirth, Jr. purchased 100,000 shares of Alimera Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.21 per share, for a total transaction of $521,000.00. Also, Director John Snisarenko purchased 10,000 shares of Alimera Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 114,000 shares of company stock valued at $595,270. 14.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alimera Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,128,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,414 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.59% of Alimera Sciences worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALIM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley set a $30.00 price target on shares of Alimera Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Alimera Sciences stock opened at $7.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.37 and its 200-day moving average is $2.74. Alimera Sciences has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $18.15.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60). The business had revenue of $12.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.75 million. On average, research analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

