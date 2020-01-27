Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) Shares Sold by Goodman Financial Corp

Goodman Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the quarter. Allergan accounts for approximately 3.6% of Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings in Allergan were worth $8,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in Allergan by 172.4% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Allergan during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Allergan by 129.3% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Allergan by 81.4% during the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in Allergan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AGN. UBS Group cut Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine cut Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.63.

Shares of AGN traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $189.00. 5,605,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,028,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.00. Allergan plc has a 12-month low of $114.27 and a 12-month high of $194.61. The company has a market cap of $61.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $190.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.43.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 58.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Allergan plc will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.74%.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

