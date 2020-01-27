ALLUVA Price Reaches $0.0104 on Top Exchanges (ALV)

ALLUVA (CURRENCY:ALV) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One ALLUVA token can now be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM and Bilaxy. ALLUVA has a market cap of $88,562.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of ALLUVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ALLUVA has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.01 or 0.03364314 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010948 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00195670 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00028819 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00123436 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ALLUVA Token Profile

ALLUVA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,502,624 tokens. ALLUVA’s official Twitter account is @alluva. The official message board for ALLUVA is medium.com/@alluva. The official website for ALLUVA is alluva.com.

ALLUVA Token Trading

ALLUVA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLUVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALLUVA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ALLUVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

