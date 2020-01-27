Almeela Trading Up 0.7% Over Last Week (KZE)

Almeela (CURRENCY:KZE) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Almeela has a total market cap of $370,631.00 and $538.00 worth of Almeela was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Almeela token can currently be bought for about $0.0993 or 0.00001112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, Almeela has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00022248 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00053094 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000665 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Almeela

Almeela (KZE) is a token. Almeela’s total supply is 8,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,733,419 tokens. Almeela’s official website is www.almeela.com. Almeela’s official Twitter account is @almeelatoken.

Buying and Selling Almeela

Almeela can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Almeela directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Almeela should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Almeela using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

