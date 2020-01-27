Alphabet (GOOG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $12.77 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $13.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Alphabet to post $49 EPS for the current fiscal year and $55 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,466.71 on Monday. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,025.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,503.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,386.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,264.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,025.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,515.71.

In related news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,266.89, for a total value of $36,017,682.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,031,163.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,265.00, for a total transaction of $31,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,306,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,687,187 shares of company stock worth $337,436,197. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.