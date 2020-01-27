Alphabet (GOOGL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $12.77 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $13.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect Alphabet to post $49 EPS for the current fiscal year and $55 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,466.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1,023.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,027.03 and a 12-month high of $1,500.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,387.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,264.90.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,460.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,464.67.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

