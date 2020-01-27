Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Usca Ria LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.2% of Usca Ria LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 24.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its position in Alphabet by 9.8% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 47 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 12,317 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,468,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in Alphabet by 186.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 76,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,747,000 after purchasing an additional 50,073 shares in the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,434.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,011.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,386.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,264.67. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,025.00 and a 12 month high of $1,503.21.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). The firm had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $13.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $3,655,221.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total value of $68,928.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,687,187 shares of company stock valued at $337,436,197 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,445.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,527.47.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.