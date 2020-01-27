Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,655 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.5% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $82,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 910 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,839,988,000 after purchasing an additional 612,804 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $310,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Finally, Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 33.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,370.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,527.47.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.04, for a total value of $915,626.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,644.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total value of $68,928.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,687,187 shares of company stock worth $337,436,197 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded down $31.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,435.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,284,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,590. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,011.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,386.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,264.67. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,025.00 and a 52 week high of $1,503.21.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). The firm had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $13.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.