Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Lowered by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.1% of First Personal Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% in the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,452,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.4% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 5,206 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,637,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Michael & Susan Dell Foundation lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 107.8% in the third quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation now owns 5,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,466.17 on Monday. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,027.03 and a 12 month high of $1,500.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,011.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,387.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,264.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $13.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 target price on the stock. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,625.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,464.67.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

