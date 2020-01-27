Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,396 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC grew its position in Altria Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,454,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,182,000 after buying an additional 81,060 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 7.7% during the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 102.0% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 46,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 23,373 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 15.4% during the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 97,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

MO opened at $50.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $93.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.46, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.44. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $39.30 and a twelve month high of $57.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.03.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 56.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 84.21%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus set a $60.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

